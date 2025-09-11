Egyptian Leaders Emphasize Regional Crisis Resolution and Sign Multiple Agreements

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed the importance of resolving regional crises through diplomatic channels during a phone call.

A presidential decree was issued to formalize the agreement regarding regular flights with New Zealand, reflecting ongoing aviation negotiations.

Another decree approved a 103, 5 million euro financial cooperation agreement between Egypt and Germany, contingent upon ratification.

Egypt's Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli and Tunisia's Prime Minister Sarra Zaghrouani signed eight memoranda to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

In preparation for the grand opening of the Egyptian Grand Museum, authorities reviewed environmental strategies, focusing on reducing carbon emissions related to the museum’s operations.

The Ministry of Health investigated recent incidents at Daqahleya Hospital where some patients experienced complete vision loss after routine eye surgeries.

Labor Minister Mohamed Jiban announced that 139 permits for employing foreign workers were issued across the country within a day, with penalties ranging from 20, 000 to 100, 000 Egyptian pounds.

Giza Governor Adel El Naggar inspected ongoing development projects around the Grand Egyptian Museum as part of final preparations for the museum’s unveiling.

School of Swaredi announced a partnership with a water technology firm to recruit 28% of its 2025 graduates immediately after they complete their training.

The government continues to promote public participation, including online polls for Ramadan dramas and real-time currency exchange updates.