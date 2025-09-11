Egypt’s President Highlights Regional Stability and Signs Agreements

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi engaged in multiple discussions and events over an eight-hour span focusing on regional crisis resolution and bilateral cooperation.

He received a phone call from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasizing the importance of diplomatic solutions to regional tensions.

A presidential decree approved a financial cooperation agreement worth 103, 5 million euros with Germany, contingent on ratification.

Egypt and Tunisia signed eight cooperation agreements across various sectors during a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Dr, Mostafa Madbouly and Tunisian Prime Minister Siham Zzefran.

Efforts to ensure environmental sustainability included meetings on carbon emission assessments related to the Grand Egyptian Museum project.

The health sector responded swiftly to a medical incident involving sudden vision loss at a hospital in Daqahleia, prompting investigations.

Labor authorities reported the issuance of 139 permits for foreign workers across Egyptian sites, accompanied by fines.

In Giza, officials oversaw ongoing developments around the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is nearing completion with 95% of the work finished.

The Swedish Applied Technology School announced that 28% of its 2025 graduates have secured employment through a partnership with a water-focused company.

Overall, the day's events reflected Egypt's focus on international cooperation, cultural projects, and internal safety measures.