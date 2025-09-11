Egypt News

Egypt Grants Judicial Authority to Food Safety Officials and Inspectors

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Ministry of Justice has officially granted judicial authority to Dr, Tarek Al-Houbi, head of the National Food Safety Authority, along with thirty of his inspectors.

This decision was published in Ministerial Decree No 3583 of 2025 in Issue 199 of the Official Gazette on September 8, 2025.

The decree authorizes selected officials to act as judicial officers within their respective jurisdictions based on Article 23 of the Penal Procedures Law,.

This authority pertains specifically to violations of laws related to the implementation of Law No 1 of 2017 establishing the National Food Safety Authority.

The decree remains valid until March 31, 2027, succeeding the previous authorization issued on March 10, 2025, under decree No 1840 of 2025.


Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, M.Sc., Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD. Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


