Egyptian Culture Minister Attends Golden Panda Awards in China

Dr, Ahmed Fouad Hano, Egypt's Minister of Culture, has arrived in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, to participate as a guest of honor in the second edition of the Golden Panda Awards, a prominent cultural and media event in Asia.

Upon arrival, the minister was received by notable figures including Lana Xiao Lan, head of the International Relations Office of Sichuan Province, and Hanan Lee Lee Jiuan, Deputy Director of CGTN Arabic and Director of International Relations.

Officials from the Sichuan Radio and Television Group and representatives from the Egyptian Embassy in China also welcomed the minister, underscoring the event's significance.

In his statements, Dr, Hano emphasized that Egypt's participation as a guest of honor reflects the strength of cultural ties between the two nations, highlighting the event's role in fostering cultural, artistic, and media exchanges.

The ceremony also features prominent Egyptian actor Hussein Fathy, president of the Cairo International Film Festival, whose participation enriches the event and demonstrates the unique cultural relationship between Egypt and China, contributing to global cultural dialogue.

Since its inaugural launch in September 2023, the Golden Panda Award has been held biennially in Chengdu, symbolizing the giant panda and serving as a cultural emblem, organized by the China Literary and Arts Federation in collaboration with the Sichuan Provincial Government.

The award aims to honor cinematic and television works that promote cultural exchange, human values, and mutual understanding through performing arts and visual storytelling, reinforcing the importance of cross-cultural dialogue.