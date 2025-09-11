Egypt Competes to Host 2029 or 2031 Rotary International Conference

The Egyptian Federation of Chambers of Tourism received an official delegation from Rotary International led by Shanon Watson during their visit to assess Egypt's facilities for hosting the global Rotary Conference in 2029 or 2031.





The visit is part of the federation's efforts to bolster conference tourism and attract major international events to Egypt.





Representatives included Dr, Nader Elbablawy, Chair of the Tourism Companies Chamber, and Mohammad Ayoub, President of the Hotel Chamber, along with other key officials and members of the tourism industry.





The delegation was accompanied by Dr, Mian Rslan, former Rotary Egypt governor and conference file committee head, as well as other distinguished Rotary members.





During the meetings, Egypt's comprehensive readiness for hosting the event was discussed, highlighting cooperation with relevant tourism and conference authorities.