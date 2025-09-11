Egypt News

Weather Conditions and Phenomena Expected Across Regions Tomorrow

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The General Authority of Meteorology has announced the weather forecast and temperature ranges for Friday, September 12, 2025, indicating a generally moderate morning temperature turning hot and humid during the day on most areas.

It is expected that dense fog will form from 4 to 8 AM in parts of North Upper Egypt, possibly affecting roads leading to the northern coast, the Nile Delta, Greater Cairo, Suez Canal cities, and Central Sinai.

Humidity levels are forecasted to rise, amplifying the perceived heat by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius compared to the actual air temperature.

Low clouds may appear in the early hours over north coast regions, Cairo, and Suez Canal cities, with potential light, non-meaningful rain in some areas.

Winds may be active and will help moderate temperatures during nighttime and in shaded areas, especially across Greater Cairo.


Abdelrahman Ellithy

