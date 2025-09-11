Egypt News

Initial Deadline Extended for Private University Scholarships in Medicine and Engineering

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has begun accepting applications for full scholarships covering tuition, accommodation, and living expenses for eligible students applying for the 2025/2026 academic year.

These scholarships are open to top-performing secondary school students benefiting from the Takaful and Karama initiative or those exempted from fees by the Ministry of Education during the current year.

Applicants must be Egyptian nationals and demonstrate academic excellence, with the additional requirement of being economically disadvantaged.

Eligible students should have completed their secondary education at a government school in the 2024/2025 school year and must not be expelled or suspended academically or disciplinarily from any educational institution.

Applicants are also restricted from holding other simultaneous scholarships and must provide all required documents and sign an application acknowledgment with their guardian.

Students are required to open a bank account in a Central Bank-approved bank within Egypt to receive their allowance and lodging funds.

The ministry has announced that full scholarships are available in fields such as medicine, engineering, computers and AI, nursing, veterinary medicine, applied arts, arts and design, agriculture, tourism, hotels, and archaeology.


