Egypt Approves New Commercial Flight Agreement with New Zealand

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has issued Republication Decision No 136 of 2025 to approve the scheduled airlines agreement between the Government of Egypt and the Government of New Zealand.

The decision was made following the review of Article 151 of the Constitution and the approval of the Council of Ministers.

This agreement is subject to ratification according to the legal procedures stipulated by Egyptian law.

The move aims to enhance bilateral air traffic and strengthen economic and tourism ties between Egypt and New Zealand.

Further details about the agreement and its potential impact are expected to be announced by relevant authorities.