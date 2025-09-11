Egypt News

Egypt Approves 103.5 Million Euro Funding Agreement with Germany

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

President Abdel Fattah El Sissi issued Presidential Decree No 502 of 2024 which approves the 2021 financial cooperation agreement between Egypt and Germany with a total funding of 103, 5 million euros.

The decree was issued following review of Article 151 of the Egyptian Constitution and subsequent approval by the Cabinet.

This agreement aims to strengthen financial collaboration between the two countries, subject to ratification conditions.

The funding signifies ongoing efforts to enhance Egypt's international financial partnerships and development projects.

Additional updates and related news can be accessed through official government channels and local media reports.


The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, M.Sc., Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD. Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


