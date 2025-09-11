Egypt News

Egypt Approves 68 Million Euro Loan for Alexandria Wastewater Project

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued Presidential Decree No 199 of 2025 approving a government agreement for the East Alexandria Wastewater Treatment Plant project.

The project is funded through a 68 million euro loan and a 2 million euro grant from the French Development Agency.

The decree follows the provisions of Article 151 of the Egyptian Constitution and has received approval from the Council of Ministers with a formal ratification condition.

This initiative is part of Egypt’s efforts to enhance infrastructure and environmental management in Alexandria.

