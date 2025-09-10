Lamis Adly Launches New Health Awareness Radio Program on CBC Extra

Media personality Lamis Adly has launched her new radio show titled 'Your Health, Your World' on CBC Extra News.

The program aims to raise community awareness about presidential initiatives prioritizing citizen health through early detection, prevention, and free treatment.

Each episode highlights a different health initiative by presenting diverse perspectives through two phone-ins, one with an official explaining the implementation and benefits, and another with a medical expert discussing the scientific aspects and impact.

Lamis Adly is known for producing purposeful and influential programs such as 'Ramadan Spirit' and 'Psychological Secret', which have made notable contributions to educational and humanitarian media.

Her new show is designed to reach a broad audience and effectively promote health awareness by combining accessible language with expert insights.