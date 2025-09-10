Egypt News

Lamis Adly Launches New Health Awareness Radio Program on CBC Extra

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Media personality Lamis Adly has launched her new radio show titled 'Your Health, Your World' on CBC Extra News.

The program aims to raise community awareness about presidential initiatives prioritizing citizen health through early detection, prevention, and free treatment.

Each episode highlights a different health initiative by presenting diverse perspectives through two phone-ins, one with an official explaining the implementation and benefits, and another with a medical expert discussing the scientific aspects and impact.

Lamis Adly is known for producing purposeful and influential programs such as 'Ramadan Spirit' and 'Psychological Secret', which have made notable contributions to educational and humanitarian media.

Her new show is designed to reach a broad audience and effectively promote health awareness by combining accessible language with expert insights.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, M.Sc., Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD. Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.