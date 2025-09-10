Egypt News

Arab Women’s Organization Hosts Regional Forum on Rape Laws

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

An Arab regional seminar was held in Egypt to review the report 'Seeking Justice: Rape Laws in Arab Countries' issued by Equality Now in collaboration with the Arab Women’s Organization.

The event was inaugurated by Dr, Fadia Kawa'an, the Director-General of the Arab Women’s Organization, Dr, Dima Dabbous, the Regional Representative for the Middle East and North Africa at Equality Now, and Jordanian Minister of Social Development and Ministerial Committee Chairwoman Wafaa Bani Mustafa.

Kawa'an emphasized that the report provides a comparative overview of Arab laws on rape, highlighting successes, weaknesses, and fostering knowledge exchange among countries, while stressing that legislation alone is insufficient to protect women and girls.

She called for shifts in societal behavior and cultural attitudes through education and media to ensure respect for women as human beings and addressed emerging forms of violence such as virtual rape via AI, and violence in conflict zones, urging for an Arab initiative within the UN to protect victims.

Dabbous presented WHO statistics indicating that one in three women experiences physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, with over 370 million girls worldwide subjected to sexual assault before age 18, and noted that legal gaps and cultural taboos intensify these issues in the Middle East and North Africa.

Bani Mustafa discussed Jordan’s strategies for women's protection and empowerment, including comprehensive national policies, constitutional amendments for equality, and laws on domestic violence, child protection, personal status, and human trafficking to strengthen women's status and economic and social stability.

The seminar saw participation from representatives of national women’s mechanisms, academics, legal experts, civil society activists, media personnel, and regional and international organizations, focusing on sharing experiences and improving legislation to better protect women and girls in the Arab region.


The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

