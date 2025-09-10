Egypt Hospitals Treat Nearly 23,000 Palestinians Through Rafah Crossing

Egyptian hospitals have accommodated close to 23, 000 Palestinians, including patients and their accompanying persons, during periods when the Rafah border crossing was open from the Palestinian side.

Dr, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, stated that the injured were distributed across more than 300 hospitals, ensuring comprehensive medical services without impacting healthcare for Egyptian citizens.

He indicated that Egypt has received 1, 923 cancer patients along with over 600 individuals suffering from chronic and multiple diseases.

Abdel Ghaffar emphasized that the Rafah crossing has never been closed from the Egyptian side and that the Egyptian Red Crescent has fully equipped warehouses to receive humanitarian aid.

He concluded that medical services continue uninterrupted, reflecting Egypt’s ongoing support for Palestinian patients and humanitarian efforts at the border crossing.