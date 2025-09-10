Egypt Approves 16 New Government Decisions in Weekly Meeting

The Cabinet of Egypt approved multiple resolutions during its weekly session chaired by Prime Minister Dr, Mostafa Madbouly.

Key decisions included amendments to the Nuclear Activities Law to enhance the regulatory role of the Nuclear and Radiation Regulatory Authority ensuring safety and environmental protection.

The government agreed to reallocate approximately 344 acres of private state land near Borg El Arab City in Alexandria to the General Authority for Industrial Development for industrial activities.

A decision was made to establish the Benha-Wuhan Graduate Studies College at Benha University in collaboration with Wuhan University to boost academic cooperation and research.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the transfer of Abu Tortour Port from the General Authority for Industrial and Mining Projects to the General Authority for the Red Sea Ports to support logistics and national development plans.

The government also authorized contracts under Law No, 182 of 2018 for digital certification, educational supplies, and crude oil storage, aiming to enhance security, educational quality, and supply chain resilience.

Further approvals included extending strategic planning projects, renewing contracts with various ministries for infrastructure, and initiating 31 new public benefit projects across multiple governorates to promote development and infrastructure growth in Egypt.