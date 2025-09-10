Egypt Extends Residency Regularization for Foreigners by One Year

The Egyptian Cabinet has approved an extension of the amnesty period for foreigners residing illegally in the country under the host scheme for an additional year.

This extension comes as the current deadline for legalizing residency is set to expire on September 18, 2025.

During today’s cabinet meeting, led by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, several decisions were approved including amendments to nuclear safety regulations and land reallocations.

A draft law was approved to amend certain provisions of the 2010 Nuclear and Radiological Activities Law to strengthen the regulatory role of the Nuclear Regulatory Authority for peaceful energy use.

Additionally, the cabinet approved a decision to reallocate 343, 95 acres of state-owned land near Borg El Arab City in Alexandria to the General Authority for Industrial Development for industrial activities, shifting land previously allocated to the New Urban Communities Authority.

Furthermore, amendments to the Executive Regulations of the University Regulation Law were endorsed to establish the Benghazi-Wuhan Graduate Studies College at Benha University in collaboration with Wuhan University in China.

This partnership aims to promote academic cooperation, advanced research, and cultural exchange, aligning with the university’s goal to meet evolving labor market demands in scientific and technological fields.

The college will offer postgraduate diplomas, master’s degrees, and doctoral degrees in specified disciplines, requiring students to hold relevant bachelor’s or equivalent degrees and complete specified study durations and research activities.