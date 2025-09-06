Grand Egyptian Museum Officially Opens on November 1st

Egypt is finalizing preparations for the grand opening of the Egyptian Museum, one of its largest cultural projects in recent history.

Located a few hundred meters from the Giza Pyramids, the museum spans 500, 000 square meters, making it the largest archaeological museum dedicated to a single civilization.

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly announced that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has approved November 1st as the official opening date, with authorities urged to complete all arrangements.

The museum has undergone preliminary testing, including the Great Hall, obelisk, and grand staircase, and was partially opened to the public on October 16, 2024.

Its opening will feature key exhibits such as the Tutankhamun Gallery, displaying nearly 5, 390 artifacts, including many viewed by specialists for the first time, and the museum’s collection totals approximately 100, 000 artifacts.

The planned opening on July 3, 2025, has been postponed due to geopolitical issues, with efforts ongoing to finalize displays, improve infrastructure, and train staff for a seamless visitor experience.

Enhancements include developing surrounding roads and implementing modern lighting and cooling systems to facilitate visitor access and ensure a distinguished cultural presentation.

The museum aims to strengthen Egypt's position as a premier cultural tourism destination, expecting to attract millions annually, create jobs, and boost the national economy.