Egypt News

Free Workshops on Intellectual Property in the Age of AI

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities is organizing two specialized online workshops through the EgTAP platform focused on intellectual property and personal freedom in the era of artificial intelligence.

These workshops are conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Intellectual Property at Helwan University, featuring expert speakers and academic specialists.

Minister Sharif Fathi emphasized the importance of addressing issues related to intellectual property rights and personal freedoms amidst the AI revolution, highlighting the need for accurate knowledge and legal understanding.

He also pointed out that the workshops aim to correct misconceptions and provide scientific and legal education to tourism and archaeology professionals as part of the ministry's digital transformation and capacity-building strategy.

The first workshop, scheduled for September 16, 2025, at 8 PM, will focus on legal protections for intellectual property rights in the AI era and will be led by Dr, Yasser Mohamed Gadalla.

The second session on September 21, 2025, at 8 PM, will address the protection of personal freedom and intellectual property, presented by Dr, Fadi Makawi, exploring AI development, data protection, and balancing rights in technological applications.

Participation in these free workshops via the EgTAP platform is open to all interested individuals, supporting the ministry’s vision of accessible knowledge in line with Egypt’s 2030 digital and sustainable development goals.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, M.Sc., Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD. Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.