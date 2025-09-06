Free Workshops on Intellectual Property in the Age of AI

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities is organizing two specialized online workshops through the EgTAP platform focused on intellectual property and personal freedom in the era of artificial intelligence.

These workshops are conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Intellectual Property at Helwan University, featuring expert speakers and academic specialists.

Minister Sharif Fathi emphasized the importance of addressing issues related to intellectual property rights and personal freedoms amidst the AI revolution, highlighting the need for accurate knowledge and legal understanding.

He also pointed out that the workshops aim to correct misconceptions and provide scientific and legal education to tourism and archaeology professionals as part of the ministry's digital transformation and capacity-building strategy.

The first workshop, scheduled for September 16, 2025, at 8 PM, will focus on legal protections for intellectual property rights in the AI era and will be led by Dr, Yasser Mohamed Gadalla.

The second session on September 21, 2025, at 8 PM, will address the protection of personal freedom and intellectual property, presented by Dr, Fadi Makawi, exploring AI development, data protection, and balancing rights in technological applications.

Participation in these free workshops via the EgTAP platform is open to all interested individuals, supporting the ministry’s vision of accessible knowledge in line with Egypt’s 2030 digital and sustainable development goals.