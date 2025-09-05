Water Supply Disruptions in Several Cairo Districts for Eight Hours

The Cairo Water Company has announced scheduled water cuts affecting multiple areas today due to maintenance work on the Atlas pump line at the city’s main discharge pipe.

Affected regions include Alexandria 2, Delta 2 areas, Atlas 4 housing, Republic Housing phases 1 and 2, Cairo Housing 'W+H', workers' housing at Barkah Station, and Shakak area in Qalyubia.

Partial water shortages are also reported in El Abd, 700, and old and new Spico neighborhoods, starting from 10 AM until 6 PM, for a total duration of eight hours.

The company has deployed water tankers to distribute free potable water in the impacted zones.

Residents are advised to contact the hotline at 125 or send a WhatsApp message to 01206665125 for assistance and updates.