Egyptian officials have dismissed claims that the border city of Rafah will serve as a gateway for Palestinian displacement, emphasizing its strategic significance.

Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly rejected recent statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the displacement of Palestinians through Rafah, labeling them as part of ongoing efforts to undermine Palestinian rights.

Economic expert Dr, Mohamed Fouad confirmed Egypt's independence from Israeli gas supplies, stating that the country can forgo Israeli natural gas as it constitutes only a small percentage of overall resources.

Egyptian media commentator Amr Adeeb described recent leaks of Netanyahu's speech as highlighting the peak of tensions between Egypt and Israel and viewed the disclosure as evidence of Egypt asserting its sovereignty.

The Ministry of Health clarified that emergency treatment costs are fully covered by the state for both public and private hospitals, prioritizing patient life preservation without financial burden.

Hussein AbouSeddeeq, head of the Farmers' Syndicate, criticized the disparity between cattle prices and retail meat prices, calling for fair pricing to protect consumers amidst declining livestock costs.

Dr, Ali Owf, head of the Pharmaceuticals Chamber, attributed the medication shortage crisis to deliberate market manipulation aimed at raising drug prices, with shortages rising from 200 to nearly 2000 items.

