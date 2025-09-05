Adnan Al-Damiri Critiques Media Portrayals of Gaza’s Resilience

Adnan Al-Damiri, a security and political affairs expert, stated that the October 7, 2023, operation by Hamas did not achieve its declared goals and was not a symmetrical conflict but a unilateral attack that resulted in widespread destruction in Gaza.

He expressed that the narratives portraying Gaza as an undefeatable force were exaggerated media claims that did not reflect reality, emphasizing the mismatch between perception and actual outcomes.

During an interview on Al-Arabiya's program, 'Mahall Nihad, ' Al-Damiri highlighted that both extreme right-wing Israelis and Hamas share a common characteristic of rejecting criticism or review, which hindered Hamas's integration into the Palestinian Liberation Organization.

He pointed out that the success of resistance should be measured by goal attainment rather than losses, noting that the international sympathy was driven by the bloodshed of children in Gaza rather than support for the October operation or Hamas's ideology.

Al-Damiri also noted that Hamas leaders likely now acknowledge in private meetings that they misjudged the Israeli reaction, referencing Hassan Nasrallah's 2006 admission about not entering the Lebanon war had he known the extent of Israeli response, and criticized Hamas for failing to anticipate the consequences that led to significant human and material losses without achieving Palestinian statehood or lifting the blockade.

He further criticized Hamas's approach, contrasting it with the political paths taken by Fatah through agreements like Oslo and Camp David, which faced Israeli stubbornness, and warned that true resistance requires strategies that meticulously consider repercussions, emphasizing that the heavy toll in Gaza surpasses any potential gains and calls for a deep review of resistance strategies.