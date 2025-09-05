Palestinian Resistance: A Costly Struggle for Liberation Paralleled by Algeria

Dr, Ali Mohamed Rabeih, an Algerian academic and parliamentarian, emphasized that Palestinian resistance achieves significant gains despite enormous sacrifices.

He stated that freeing nations demands a high price that cannot be measured by ordinary logic while comparing the Palestinian struggle to Algeria's fight for independence.

Rabeih highlighted that the Palestinian people face a tragic reality with over 60, 000 martyrs but continue their pursuit of liberation with the same resolve as Algerians who fought during their revolution.

He recalled that Algeria sacrificed around a million and a half lives over seven years of revolutionary war against French colonial rule, with millions more dying from 1830 to 1962, including 45, 000 martyrs in specific battles.

He affirmed that these sacrifices, though harsh, were essential for restoring national sovereignty, arguing that just causes sometimes require difficult struggles involving lives and destruction, which remain the only path to freedom.

Rabeih also noted that despite heavy losses, Palestinian resistance demonstrates resilience, reflecting their steadfastness in land and identity, and remarked that difficult situations sometimes compel nations to accept painful realities for just causes.