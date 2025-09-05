Egypt Prepares for Rare Blood Moon Eclipse in 2025

Egypt and several Arab countries will witness a total lunar eclipse on Sunday, September 7, 2025, coinciding with the mid-phase of the lunar month of Rabi' al-Awwal 1447 AH.

During this event, the complete disk of the moon will be obscured by Earth's shadow at 136, 2%, covering a larger area than the moon itself, producing a blood-red appearance known as the blood moon.

The entire eclipse process will last approximately 5 hours and 27 minutes, with partial phases spanning about 3 hours and 29 minutes, including a total eclipse lasting approximately 1 hour and 22 minutes.

The moon will enter Earth's penumbra at 6:28 PM local Cairo time, a phase not visible to the naked eye, followed by the partial eclipse at 7:27 PM when the eastern edge of the moon enters Earth's shadow.

The total eclipse begins at 8:31 PM when the moon is fully immersed in Earth's shadow, reaching its peak at 9:12 PM, when the moon is deepest within Earth's umbra, before the eastern edge begins to exit the shadow at 9:53 PM, marking the end of totality.