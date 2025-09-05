Water Supply Disruption in Greater Cairo for 8 Hours Tomorrow

The Cairo Drinking Water Company has announced a temporary water outage affecting several areas on Saturday, September 6, 2025, from 10 AM to 6 PM.





This disruption is due to maintenance work at the Atlas pumping station in the city of Peace.





The affected areas include Alexandria 2, Delta 2, Atlas 4, Republic 1 and 2, Cairo +H, and the housing units of Al-Baraka station.





Additionally, the Shouakar region in Qalyubia and parts of Al-Abed, Espeico Old and New will experience low water pressure.





The company has arranged for free water tankers to serve impacted neighborhoods, which can be requested via the hotline 125 or WhatsApp at 01206665125.

Residents, hospitals, and bakeries are advised to manage their water needs during the outage to ensure continuous service.