Water Supply Disruption in Greater Cairo for 8 Hours Tomorrow

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Cairo Drinking Water Company has announced a temporary water outage affecting several areas on Saturday, September 6, 2025, from 10 AM to 6 PM.

This disruption is due to maintenance work at the Atlas pumping station in the city of Peace.

The affected areas include Alexandria 2, Delta 2, Atlas 4, Republic 1 and 2, Cairo +H, and the housing units of Al-Baraka station.

Additionally, the Shouakar region in Qalyubia and parts of Al-Abed, Espeico Old and New will experience low water pressure.

The company has arranged for free water tankers to serve impacted neighborhoods, which can be requested via the hotline 125 or WhatsApp at 01206665125.

Residents, hospitals, and bakeries are advised to manage their water needs during the outage to ensure continuous service.


Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, M.Sc., Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD. Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


