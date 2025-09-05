Egyptian Agricultural Exports Reach 7 Million Tons Led by Citrus

Egyptian Minister of Agriculture, Alaa Farouk, announced that the country's agricultural exports have reached approximately 7 million tons to date, marking an increase of over 650, 000 tons compared to the same period last year.





The report, received from Dr, Mohamed Al-Mansy, Head of the Central Agricultural Quarantine Department, highlights the top Egyptian exports and their quantities at this stage.





Citrus fruits lead the exports with over 1, 9 million tons exported, followed by fresh potatoes exceeding 1, 3 million tons, and fresh onions with over 250, 000 tons.





Other significant exports include fresh and dry beans surpassing 222, 000 tons, grapes with more than 180, 000 tons, along with seasonally prominent products such as sweet potatoes, mangoes, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, pomegranates, strawberries, and guavas.

Alaa Farouk emphasized that this growth reflects ongoing progress in the agricultural sector and its ability to compete internationally, with efforts to develop the sector and open new markets while maintaining high-quality standards.

He pointed out that the success results from collaborative efforts among farmers, producers, exporters, and regulatory bodies such as the Egyptian Quarantine Authority and accredited laboratories, with ongoing support to enhance agricultural productivity and exports.

Farouk added that the expanding export volume indicates the robustness of the Egyptian economy, contributing to foreign currency inflow and creating new employment opportunities across production and export stages.

Dr, Mohamed Al-Mansy stated that this noticeable increase in exports is due to adherence to the latest international standards, aiding in preserving the quality and reputation of Egyptian products in global markets.

He also noted the continued opening of new markets and the reinforcement of regulatory controls, including the implementation of coding systems in quarantine measures.