North Coast Development Authority Clarifies Stanley Bridge Safety Status

Lieutenant General Tarek Mowafi, head of the North Coast Development Authority, confirmed that Stanley Bridge in Alexandria is completely safe with a 100% safety assurance period and recent technical reports verified its structural integrity and foundations.

In a phone interview with journalist Sherif Amer on the program 'Hadeeth Fi Masr, ' Mowafi stated that the bridge poses no danger to pedestrians or vehicles and serves as a safe and iconic civil landmark in the city.

He explained that Stanley Bridge, inaugurated in 2001 as part of the Alexandria Corniche development project, is 400 meters long and rests on ten solid pillars, featuring a unique design with a pedestrian walkway and sea view, making it a major tourist attraction.

Mowafi added that maintenance work is regularly supervised, with comprehensive repairs conducted in 2022 and 2023, including replacing expansion joints and reinforcing upper structures, and a technical review last year by engineering experts confirmed its optimal condition.

He pointed out that recent social media discussions about the bridge’s safety were due to a misunderstanding related to the interlock openings near maintenance slots, assuring that these are minor issues handled by specialized technical teams to ensure the bridge’s continuous safety and civil stature.