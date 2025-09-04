Egyptian Veterinary Institute Identifies New Strain of Foot-and-Mouth Disease Virus

Dr, Samaa Eid, Director of the Animal Health Research Institute, explained that the institute's role is to preserve animal health and livestock from emerging, endemic, and cross-border diseases.

She highlighted that the institute hosts multiple reference laboratories accredited by the OIE and the African organization, with 39 regional labs across Egypt, including border and port laboratories responsible for testing imported animals and food.

Dr, Eid emphasized that the new SAT 1 strain of foot-and-mouth disease virus requires serious attention from veterinary authorities to protect the livestock sector, especially during the seasonal transition from summer to winter.

The new strain was detected within a week, and a vaccine was produced in just 10 days by the Serum and Veterinary Vaccines Research Institute, part of the Agricultural Research Center.

She stated that the institute has produced 1, 5 million doses of the new SAT 1 vaccine out of a targeted 5 million doses to be produced locally in phases to support the Veterinary Services Authority.

Dr, Eid warned that foot-and-mouth disease remains a significant threat to Egypt's livestock industry and stressed the importance of continuous epidemiological updates to ensure rapid response and control measures.