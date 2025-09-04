Egypt News

Egyptian Official Highlights Strategic Military Proximity to Israel

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Hisham Morsi reports that Egyptian journalist Diaa Rashwan, head of the General Authority for Information, emphasized Egypt's military capability to confront regional threats.

During a televised interview on the 'Strategiya' program with presenter Moataz Abdel Fattah, Rashwan highlighted Egypt's continuous readiness despite its preference to avoid conflicts.

He stated that the distance between Arish and Tel Aviv is less than 100 kilometers, with Egypt's border extending 240 kilometers, including a 14-kilometer stretch near Gaza.

Rashwan pointed out that the Israeli city of Eilat, which now hosts displaced people from Gaza and northern Israel, is just 200 meters from Egyptian territory.

He underscored the significant geographic difference between Palestine's 27, 000 square kilometers and Sinai, over 66, 000 square kilometers, reinforcing Egypt's strategic regional position.

The official concluded that geography, coupled with people's resilience and will, plays a vital role in regional balance, making Egypt a key player in future scenarios.


