Egyptian Military Uniquely Capable of Conventional War with Israel

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Discussions highlight that the Egyptian army is the only regional force prepared for a conventional conflict with Israel despite Egypt’s preference for peace.

According to Secretary-General of the State Information Service, Diaa Rashwan, geography plays a crucial role in strategic balances between neighboring countries.

He pointed out that the distance from El Arish to Tel Aviv is less than 100 kilometers, with the Egyptian-Israeli border stretching over 240 kilometers, including a 14-kilometer border with Gaza.

Rashwan noted that Eilat, just 200 meters from the Egyptian border, has become a shelter for displaced civilians from Gaza and northern Israel.

He emphasized the significant size difference between historic Palestine, spanning 27, 000 square kilometers, and Sinai, which exceeds 66, 000 square kilometers, strengthening Egypt’s strategic position.


