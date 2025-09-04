Health Ministry Closes Mental Health and Addiction Center in Qalyubia

The Ministry of Health and Population has shut down the 'Tareeq Hayah' Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Center in Obour City, Qalyubia Governorate.

The closure was due to violations of health and legal requirements, including operating without necessary licenses.

This action follows directives from Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health, to increase oversight of private medical facilities.

A joint inspection conducted by the Infectious Disease Control Department and the Obour police found the center was operating without authorization and managed by someone impersonating a doctor.

The violations breach Law No 51 of 1981, amended by Law No 153 of 2004, relating to private healthcare facilities, and Law No 71 of 2009 concerning mental health.

The center was also found to have poor infection control standards, violations of environmental laws, and lacked necessary precautionary measures, posing health risks to residents.

Dr Hisham Zaki, head of the Non-Governmental Medical Institutions and Licenses Department, confirmed that the ministry has taken all legal measures to ensure patient safety and compliance with health standards.