Comprehensive Road Development in Badrashin Under 2025/2026 Investment Plan

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Giza Governorate announced the launch of a project to upgrade and improve internal roads in Badrashin city through paving and installing interlocking tiles on 120 streets.

The development plan aims to facilitate citizen movement and enhance service quality within the framework of the financial year 2025/2026 investment strategy.

Streets branching from areas such as Port Said, Abu Rueb, El Shora, El Gomhoria, and Amr bin Al-As are included in the project, featuring modern paving with interlocking tiles to beautify and promote a civil appearance.

The governor emphasized the importance of continuous monitoring of paving and tiling works to ensure completion according to scheduled timelines and compliance with standard specifications for quality and sustainability.

Giza Governorate prioritizes infrastructure development of internal and secondary streets across centers and cities to achieve a qualitative improvement in services and provide a safe, advanced urban environment for citizens.


The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, M.Sc., Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD. Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


