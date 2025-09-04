Senior Official Clarifies Details on 2026 Land Pilgrimage Cancellation

A senior official from the Supreme Committee for Hajj and Umrah in the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities provided new details regarding the controversy over the potential cancellation of the land pilgrimage for the 2025-2026 season.

The official explained that the main difference between land and economic Hajj programs lies in transportation methods, with tourist packages initially priced without transfers which are then organized by companies via buses, ferries, or flights depending on the program.

He noted that the costs of land Hajj cover transportation expenses through Jordan, ferry and bus fees, with pilgrims often staying outside the Mina area, specifically in the 'Developed Mina' zone allocated by Saudi authorities.

According to the official, tourism companies are uniquely qualified to organize pilgrim movements in these areas due to their geographic and organizational expertise in Mecca, as well as their crisis management capabilities.

The official emphasized that the success of the Hajj season depends not only on official regulations from the Ministry of Tourism but also on the experience of the accompanying supervisors and that early preparations have been made for various Hajj packages, with land Hajj accounting for approximately 70, 000 pilgrims, representing 75-80% of tourist Hajj.

He also indicated that the services in land and economic packages are nearly identical, with the only difference being the travel method, which will be finalized based on upcoming decisions expected soon.