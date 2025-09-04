Ministry of Environment Concludes Summer Awareness Program in Cairo and Giza 2025

Dr, Manal El Wazir, Minister of Local Development and acting Minister of Environment, announced the conclusion of the summer awareness program organized by the Ministry of Environment through the Central Administration for Media and Awareness.





The program, which ran from June to August, included 234 awareness activities engaging 2, 295 participants across various age groups, focusing on environmental issues such as climate change, resource conservation, waste management, and plastic reduction.





A series of 109 art workshops were held to promote waste reuse and resource maximization, encouraging youth and women to generate ideas for small, income-generating projects.





The program was implemented in cooperation with several ministries and partner organizations including the Ministries of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, and Social Solidarity, along with civil society associations.





In the closing ceremony, the Ministry launched an innovative initiative to craft a Mawlid al-Nabi doll from household waste such as plastic bottles, cardboard, fabric remnants, and CDs, emphasizing the potential for waste transformation into creative products.





Dr, Manal El Wazir praised the collaboration among government bodies, highlighting the enthusiasm and awareness shown by the youth during the activities and workshops, which indicates a growing environmental consciousness.





Participants and partners considered the program’s success a proof that interactive educational activities can drive meaningful positive change and pave the way for future environmental initiatives.















