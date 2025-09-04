Health Ministry Shuts Down Family Hospital in Nasr for Licensing Violations

The Ministry of Health announced the closure of Family Hospital in Zone Six, Nasr City, Cairo, due to operating without a license in violation of Medical Facility Regulations Law No 153 of 2004.





This decision follows directives from Minister Dr, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar to tighten control over private medical establishments to ensure safe and compliant healthcare services for citizens.

Hassan Abdel Ghaffar, the Ministry's spokesperson, explained that a team from Cairo's Private Treatment Department inspected the hospital and discovered it had resumed operations without a valid license and had removed official seals without proper authorization.

Dr, Hesham Zaki, head of the Central Department for Non-Governmental and Licensed Medical Facilities, confirmed that the hospital was sealed and a record of violations was prepared, with the local authorities disconnecting its electricity supply to prevent unauthorized operation.

The ministry reaffirmed its ongoing campaign to monitor medical facilities to ensure adherence to legal and medical standards, emphasizing the importance of strict enforcement to protect public health and ensure quality healthcare services in the private sector.