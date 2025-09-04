Official Publication of Regulations for Alternative Units in Old Rental Law

The Council of Ministers issued Decision No 53 of 2025 to organize the rules, conditions, and procedures for requesting allocation of available residential and non-residential units owned by the state.

This decision implements the provisions of Law No 164 of 2025 concerning the relationship between landlords and tenants.

It includes mechanisms for submitting requests through a unified electronic platform, verifying documents, and prioritizing eligible categories.

Multiple allocation systems are available, including rental, rent-to-own, and ownership through mortgage finance, cash payment, or installment plans.

The Social Housing Fund and the Mortgage Support Fund will coordinate with relevant authorities to identify available units, manage the allocation process, and handle appeals, with results published online to ensure transparency and protect citizens’ rights.