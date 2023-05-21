Strangest Things Found by Deep Sea Divers
Exploring the depths of the ocean has always been an intriguing and fascinating endeavor for humans. the vastness of the underwater world holds many mysteries and secrets waiting to be discovered, deep sea divers are the pioneers of this…
Who can stop Pep Guardiola’s Premier League winners?
Manchester City achieve the fifth Premier League Title in six years, the manner in which Manchester City achieved the premier league was very smart. Indeed, Manchester City is the best team in the premier league nowadays, it is the first…
Discover Dubai’s Wonders: A Journey through its Top 5 Tourist Destinations
Dubai, the city of glitz, glamour, and luxury, is one of the top tourist destinations in the world, offering a wide variety of attractions for visitors of all ages. Whether you're interested in shopping, sightseeing, or simply soaking up…
Is It Time to Upgrade? GeForce RTX 4070 vs. RTX 2070
The GeForce RTX 2070, released five years ago, is now compared with the new RTX 4070, What is different after 5 years of developments? Specification GeForce RTX 4070 GeForce RTX 2070 Price $600 $500 when released, 266$…
Jeddah Arab League Summit — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: “We will not allow our…
JEDDAH — The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues its march towards peace and prosperity, as affirmed by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman during the 32nd ordinary session of the Arab League Council at the summit level, held…
Saudi Ministry of Education Allows Female Teachers to Teach up to Sixth Grade
The Saudi Ministry of Education has issued a directive permitting female teachers to teach male and female students from kindergarten up to the sixth grade in private and international schools. Traditionally, Saudi Arabian schools have…
For The First Time in History: Saudi Arabia Allows Women to Perform Hajj Without Male Guardian…
Last year Saudi Arabia made an announcement that they will open the registration for internal Hajj for women with no need for a male guardian "Mahram". The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has stated that women can register for Hajj without a…
Butler leads Miami to defeat Boston on their home court
The Miami Heat took a crucial step in their quest to reach the NBA Finals by securing a valuable victory against the Boston Celtics with a score of 123-116 on Wednesday in the first game of the Eastern Conference semifinals. At TD Garden…
Canon Launches CR-N700: A New Era of High-Quality Video Production
Canon has recently unveiled its new product in India, the CR-N700, an indoor PTZ camera with 4K resolution. This camera is specifically designed to assist broadcasters in producing high-quailty video, offering excellent performance…
Emam Ashour Affirms Loyalty to Zamalek FC: “I Swear to God I’m Not Going to Al-Ahly and…
Egyptian footballer, Emam Ashour, has dismissed rumors of his possible transfer to Al Ahly FC, stating that he has not engaged in any negotiations with the club. Ashour, who currently plays for FC Midtjylland, was present during the…
Unlocking the Power of AI and Transactional Data: Bud Financial Revolutionizes Retail Banking and…
Bud Financial, a UK-based company, is revolutionizing the field of retail banking and wealth management by leveraging AI and transactional data. By utilizing open banking regulations, Bud Financial gains access to customer data,…
Blocked Stairway at Al-Sharkia Post Office Goes Viral on Social Media
A bizarre staircase design in a post office in Al-Sharkia Governorate has caused a stir on social media. Images of the staircase leading to a dead-end wall in the Al-Ikhiwa post office have gone viral, drawing a lot of ridicule and…
What is the number that puzzled mathematicians for 70 years?
It is the number full of secrets. Look carefully at this number (6174) that has baffled scientists for seventy years, and through your first look at the number it does not seem big, and by focusing well on the following examples, you will…
Does Zamalek qualify for the Club World Cup if Al-Ahly wins CAF Champions League?
With Al-Ahly club approaching the final of the CAF Champions League, many experts in Egypt asserted that Al-Ahly winning the title would give Zamalek, the runners-up of the 2020 edition, a ticket to qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup, The…
Video of a hole swallowing a car due to heavy torrential rains in Ankara
Videos circulated in Turkey of a strange scene of a car being swallowed by a hole in the middle of the road due to the torrential torrential rains that hit Ankara on Friday. The car sank vertically into the hole, and it is not clear from…
Leeds United battle to earn a point against Newcastle United in a dramatic match with penalties and…
Leeds United managed to secure a point against Newcastle United in a highly charged Premier League match at Elland Road, keeping their survival hopes alive. Leeds had taken the lead early on in the match through Luke Ayling, but missed…
Nantes Fines Egyptian Striker “Mustafa Mohamed” for Refusing to Play Wearing a Shirt…
Ligue 1 Uber Eats - French Football League: Nantes striker "Mustafa Mohamed" refused to participate with the first football team of Nantes against Toulouse, in the game that took place Sunday May 14th, afternoon, at the Toulouse Municipal…
“Mohammad Istanbouli” A New Victim of Tiktok Videos: Young Boy Tragically Dies in Zouk…
Details wether the young boy was the intended victim of the prank or it was just his bad luck he was there during shooting of a short horror video, are still unclear. A group of young people playing a prank for a TikTok video resulted in…
Linda yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter
Elon Musk announced that Linda Yaccarino would assume the position of CEO of Twitter, while he would focus on his supervisory role in designing new products and technology for the social media platform, Who is Linda Yaccarino, and does this…
A list of the best 5 to serve authentic Egyptian popular food
Egypt is a country with a rich culinary heritage, and those looking for authentic Egyptian food have plenty of options to choose from. Here are five famous restaurants in Egypt that offer traditional Egyptian dishes that are sure to…
A list of the 5 best tourist places in Egypt “The magical land”
Egypt is a country located in the northeastern region of Africa with a rich cultural and historical heritage. With iconic landmarks like the majestic pyramids, the River Nile, and beautiful beaches, Egypt has become a popular tourist…
Google’s Bard: The Latest Competitor to OpenAI’s Chatbot
After OpenAI released their famous robot "Chat GPT", which operates using artificial intelligence, many companies have sought to compete with them in this field, led by the world's most famous company, Google. Google quickly launched a…
After naming him “the King of Rome”.. will Jose Mourinho go to Paris?
Jose Mourinho, the current coach of Roma, is on his way to reaching his sixth European final as a coach, after his team won a close 1-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals at the Olympic Stadium.…
How to make Al-Shalulu at home? an ancient Egyptian food from 5 thousand years ago
Al-Shalulu is an ancient Egyptian food dating back more than five thousand years. It is easy to make at home with simple and available ingredients. It is a food rich in vitamins and nutritional elements important to humans, in addition to…
Breaking: Sudanese Army and Rapid Support Forces Reach Preliminary Agreement on Jeddah Declaration
In a significant development towards peace in Sudan, the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have signed a preliminary agreement in Jeddah on Friday May 12, 2023. The accord is known as the "Jeddah Declaration" and includes…
The secret of building the pyramids… How the Egyptians beautified the huge stones?
A long time ago, building the pyramids was a puzzle for many archaeologists, as the ancient Egyptians built these pyramids without using modern means such as lifting equipment. The pyramids were built in Giza since 2850 BC. The pyramids…
Saudi Arabia and Netherlands agree to collaborate on green energy
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands have entered into an agreement to collaborate on the advancement of eco-friendly energy and the production of hydrogen. The agreement was announced on May 11 at the World Hydrogen Summit in…
May Kassab in Dubai and tells some details of the Jaafar El-Omda series
The artist, May Kassab, published new photos from her latest appearance, through her personal account on the social networking site “Instagram”. Mai Kassab appeared from Dubai, wearing shiny gray pants, with a black shirt, and the photos…
Google reveals AI updates as it vies with Microsoft
Google has announced that it is introducing generative artificial intelligence (AI) to its core search engine. The new feature, called Search Generative Experience, will generate responses to open-ended queries. Earlier this year,…
Saudi Arabia Extends Residence Period for Sudanese Umrah Visa Holders and Offers Hosting Through…
The General Directorate of Passports announced that it has begun extending the residency duration of Sudanese Umrah visa holders in Saudi Arabia, who are facing difficulties returning to their home country. This comes as their return to…
