A mother finds the world’s deadliest venomous snake inside her daughter’s shoe, what did she do?

“Kim Beecroft, from Gillibi, New South Wales, was terrified when she reached down to pick up a food box left by her daughter outside their home and came face to face with a snake inside her shoe.

A Surprise Encounter with a Snake in the Shoe

Beecroft said, “I went to the front balcony to pick up my daughter’s forgotten food box that had been left outside for a while. When I bent down to pick it up, I found a snake inside my shoe, and I found myself face to face with this little crawler that was coiled up inside my daughter’s mountain bike shoe. She was very happy that I found the snake and not her.”

Beecroft added, “I was sure it was a black snake with a red belly, and its stay in its new hiding place didn’t last long because it hadn’t been there before.”

Red-Bellied Black Snake

The bite of the black snake with a red belly is characterized by severe swelling that causes pain, long bleeding, local tissue necrosis or skin death, and its venom contains neurotoxins, myotoxins, and coagulants, and it has disintegrating properties. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, or excessive sweating, Despite this, there have been no recorded fatalities.”