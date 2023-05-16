Emam Ashour Affirms Loyalty to Zamalek FC: “I Swear to God I’m Not Going to Al-Ahly and There are No Negotiations”

Egyptian footballer, Emam Ashour, has dismissed rumors of his possible transfer to Al Ahly FC, stating that he has not engaged in any negotiations with the club.

Ashour, who currently plays for FC Midtjylland, was present during the training session of his original team, Zamalek, expressed his commitment to continuing to play for the White Knights.

According to media reports, Ashour addressed the Zamalek players, saying, “I swear by Allah that I am not going to Al Ahly and there were no negotiations in the first place.” The remarks by the 25-year-old midfielder have put to rest weeks of speculation about his potential move to the Red Devils.

Imam Ashour is a revered figure among football fans in Egypt, having spent the majority of his career playing for Zamalek. The defensive midfielder has won Egyptian league twice.

The midfielder has long been known for his unwavering dedication to Zamalek. Ashour’s latest statement sends a strong message to fans that he remains committed to the club, calming fears that he would switch allegiance to their fiercest rivals.

In conclusion, Emam Ashour has declared that there is no truth to rumors linking him with a move to Al Ahly and he remains committed to his current team, Zamalek.