Blocked Stairway at Al-Sharkia Post Office Goes Viral on Social Media

A bizarre staircase design in a post office in Al-Sharkia Governorate has caused a stir on social media. Images of the staircase leading to a dead-end wall in the Al-Ikhiwa post office have gone viral, drawing a lot of ridicule and criticism.

Later, the post office management responded quickly to the online backlash and decided to break the wall to install an ATM machine in the place where the staircase was originally supposed to lead.

The Al-Ikhiwa post office was established as part of the government’s initiative to provide better services to citizens in rural areas. The new post office was designed to include an ATM machine for customers to withdraw money. However, the machine was later cancelled, and the staircase remained as is, leading to nowhere. Many citizens were baffled by the strange design and expressed their frustration on social media.

The story has garnered widespread attention on social media. Ultimately, the post office management handled the situation professionally, however the story should serve as a lesson for future endeavors to prioritize transparency and cooperation with the community