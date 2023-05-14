“Mohammad Istanbouli” A New Victim of Tiktok Videos: Young Boy Tragically Dies in Zouk Al Kharab – Lebanon, a TikTok Prank Gone Wrong

Details wether the young boy was the intended victim of the prank or it was just his bad luck he was there during shooting of a short horror video, are still unclear.

A group of young people playing a prank for a TikTok video resulted in the tragic death of 7-year-old Lebanese boy, Mohammad Istanbouli, in the Zouk Al Kharab area of the city of Tyre.

The group had dressed up in scary costumes and masks, wielding fake swords and acting out a scene for their TikTok account when Mohammad encountered them. The boy, who was playing near his home, became frightened and suffered a heart attack as a result of the incident. He was later transported to a hospital in Tyre where he passed away.

The incident, which has sparked outrage and condemnation from the local community, has seen Mohammad’s father file a direct complaint against the group responsible for his son’s untimely death.

The investigation, which is still ongoing, is said to be focused on the group’s reckless behavior and disregard for the safety of others. An autopsy has also confirmed that Mohammad suffered a cardiac arrest as a result of the intense fear and shock he experienced.

The tragedy has once again highlighted concerns over the misuse of social media and the potential harm it can cause. As authorities urge social media users to be more responsible and take greater care when producing and distributing content, the incident has prompted calls for greater regulation and control of social media platforms. It is hoped that such measures can help prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

The death of Mohammad Istanbouli is a tragedy that highlights the potentially dangerous consequences of recklessness and misuse of social media. The incident has prompted calls for greater regulation of the platform, as well as a need for greater education and awareness for users to ensure greater responsibility in the use of social media.

Authorities and members of the public continue to demand justice for Mohammad and his family, and as the investigation continues, many are hopeful that those responsible will be brought to justice.