What is the number that puzzled mathematicians for 70 years?

It is the number full of secrets. Look carefully at this number (6174) that has baffled scientists for seventy years, and through your first look at the number it does not seem big, and by focusing well on the following examples, you will find that there is something strange in this number that baffled mathematicians. Here are the examples.

Now choose 4 numbers, provided that there are at least two different numbers, and you can also choose zero from these numbers, for example choose 1234.

Arrange the numbers in descending order to become 4321.

Arrange the numbers in ascending order to be 1234.

Now subtract the smaller number from the larger number: 4321 – 1234

Then we repeat this process with the output several times, it will be as follows:

4321 – 1234 = 3087

Arrange the numbers in descending order: 8730

Arranged in ascending order: 0378

Subtract the smaller number from the larger number: 8730 – 0378 = 8352

Then we do the previous three steps with the last output which is 8352

Arrange the number in ascending order 8532

Arrange the number in descending order 2358

Subtract the larger number from the smaller number = 8532 – 2358 = 6174

It is the puzzling number, and if we repeat these steps with the output several times, we will get the same result in the end, which is the number 6174, and we will try that

Arrange the number in ascending order 7641

Arrange the number in descending order 1467

Now we subtract the larger number from the smaller number, it will be 7641-1467 = 6174

Do not think that it was a coincidence, but if you choose any four 4 numbers, you will get the same result.

The discoverer of the number that baffled mathematicians for 70 years

There was an Indian mathematician named Dataria Ramchandra Caprikar, born in 1905 and died in 1986, who loved to have fun and play with numbers and reached this number, and everyone was sweating at that time with the ability of the mathematician Caprikar, and his discoveries are still being studied today Within 7 times you have made an arithmetic error.