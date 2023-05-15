Leeds United battle to earn a point against Newcastle United in a dramatic match with penalties and a red card

Leeds United managed to secure a point against Newcastle United in a highly charged Premier League match at Elland Road, keeping their survival hopes alive.

Leeds had taken the lead early on in the match through Luke Ayling, but missed an opportunity to double their lead as Partick Bamford’s penalty was saved by Newcastle keeper Nick Pope.

Newcastle equalised moments later from a penalty scored by Callum Wilson.

The visitors took the lead in the second half, also from a penalty scored by Wilson, but Leeds managed to equalise through Rasmus Kristensen’s deflected shot.

Leeds had to play the final minutes of the match with ten men after Junior Firpo was sent off, and there was an incident on the touchline involving a spectator who shoved Newcastle boss Eddie Howe before being removed by security staff.

The result keeps Leeds hopes of survival alive, while Newcastle missed a chance to secure a vital win.

The game lacked quality but was filled with tension, and Lees fans appreciated their team’s efforts at the whistle.

Newcastle remains in the hunt for a top-finish and Champions League qualification, but they need to improve in their upcoming matches against Brighton and Leicester City.