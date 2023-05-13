Linda yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter

Elon Musk announced that Linda Yaccarino would assume the position of CEO of Twitter, while he would focus on his supervisory role in designing new products and technology for the social media platform, Who is Linda Yaccarino, and does this move signify the beginning of Twitter’s liberation from the grip of the world’s richest man?

Elon Musk has been serving as the CEO of Twitter since the completion of the acquisition deal at the end of 2022.

However, this decision may not have been one of the wisest choices made by the world’s richest man, During his tenure, chaos and hasty, ill-considered decisions prevailed, as evidenced by the wave of layoffs affecting 80% of the company’s employees, along with his conflicting decisions regarding the blue verification badge and his unsuccessful attempts to coerce celebrities into paying for it.

It seems that the owner of Twitter has grown tired of fulfilling the CEO role, as he recently tweeted two days ago announcing his decision to step down from the position and appoint a new CEO who is “getting ready” to assume the role within six weeks, In the meantime, Musk will take on a supervisory role overseeing the company’s products and technological programs.

Elon Musk did not provide any additional information about Linda Yaccarino, but it was revealed the following day that she would be the new CEO.

Musk confirmed that she would focus on the company’s business operations while he would dedicate himself to designing new products and technology for Twitter.

Who is Linda Yaccarino?

While this may be the first time you hear about Linda, she is a prominent figure in the advertising industry.’, She worked for years as the Advertising Sales Director at NBC Universal, where she generated advertising sales revenues exceeding $100 billion and established “unconventional” partnerships with companies like Apple, Snapchat, YouTube, and BuzzFeed, as mentioned in the Business Insider’s list of the top 10 people driving transformation in the advertising industry.

Linda also collaborated with former US President Donald Trump as the head of advertising in the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. Even after Biden took office, Linda participated with the White House in creating a campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.

In fact, Linda conducted an interview with Elon Musk himself during her time at NBC, and later tweeted to announce a partnership between her former company and Twitter for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Linda is considered one of the most recognized names in the advertising field, overseeing approximately $13 billion in annual advertising revenues.

Linda’s appointment as the CEO of Twitter may be the first positive step taken by Elon Musk since acquiring the company, This decision could help rebuild the relationships between advertisers and Twitter, as many had fled following the chaos experienced by the platform in previous months, causing the world’s richest man to struggle in making money to pay off the company’s debts.

This situation led him to consider bankruptcy, which prompted him to introduce a subscription-based verification system.

However, it cannot be guaranteed that Linda will have complete freedom to rescue Twitter from Elon Musk’s grip.

Musk clarified in his tweet that he looks forward to working with Linda to transform Twitter into the “X App” he previously announced, aiming to create a comprehensive application similar to the Chinese WeChat, which combines messaging, social networking, payment services, food delivery, and more.

In general, we believe that Linda will contribute to revitalizing Twitter and helping it soar to new heights, However, she will undoubtedly face challenges in working with Elon Musk, who may undermine her absolute authority and force her to implement decisions that go against her own thinking.