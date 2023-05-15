Does Zamalek qualify for the Club World Cup if Al-Ahly wins CAF Champions League?
With Al-Ahly club approaching the final of the CAF Champions League, many experts in Egypt asserted that Al-Ahly winning the title would give Zamalek, the runners-up of the 2020 edition, a ticket to qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup, The 2025 edition, but the International Federation of Football Associations “FIFA” has drawn up a list of participating clubs, to clarify such matters.
Al-Ahly competed in the 2020 CAF Champions League final against Zamalek and won its ninth title at that time, before the International Football Association (FIFA) announced the expansion of the World Cup with the participation of 32 teams around the world and an increase in the number of league seats, The black continent.
Zamalek participation
Many football experts, including technical analyst Khaled Bayoumi, confirmed Zamalek’s participation in the 2025 World Cup in the event that Al-Ahly were crowned CAF Champions League title this year, as Zamalek will participate as runners-up in the 2020 tournament instead of Zamalek.
Al-Ahly, who will participate as a champion in the 2023 competition, if it is crowned with the title.
Zamalek has never participated in the Club World Cup, as it has not won the CAF Champions League title since 2002, and qualification for the tournament is limited to the team that won the continental championship, which kept Zamalek away from the prestigious international participation in the FIFA Championship.
In the current season of the Champions League, Zamalek was excluded from competing in the group stage, to once again lose its chance to appear in the Club World Cup, but some gave them hope with the thesis of its participation as runner-up in the 2020 tournament.
The FIFA list settles the matter
- The International Federation has set a regulation that regulates participation in the Club World Cup with its new system, and it does not include the participation of the runner-up of the 2020 tournament or even the team that won the title.
- The FIFA list stipulates the participation of the African champions in the period from 2021 to 2024, which awarded Al-Ahly of Egypt and Moroccan Wydad the first two cards, given that they won the 2021 and 2022 titles.
- The 2023 and 2024 champions will reserve two additional seats for Africa in the tournament, and in the event that Al-Ahly or Wydad win again, the ticket will not go to Zamalek and the summer of 2020. Rather, “FIFA” organized another system to solve this problem.
- And “FIFA” confirmed in the tournament list that if one team won more than one championship in the period from 2021 to 2024, then the qualification card will go to the duplicate that it won for the first-place club in Africa after four qualifiers according to sports standards, and Zamalek moves away from the major teams, Because he was eliminated 3 times in a row from the Champions League group stage.