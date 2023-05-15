Does Zamalek qualify for the Club World Cup if Al-Ahly wins CAF Champions League?

With Al-Ahly club approaching the final of the CAF Champions League, many experts in Egypt asserted that Al-Ahly winning the title would give Zamalek, the runners-up of the 2020 edition, a ticket to qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup, The 2025 edition, but the International Federation of Football Associations “FIFA” has drawn up a list of participating clubs, to clarify such matters.

Al-Ahly competed in the 2020 CAF Champions League final against Zamalek and won its ninth title at that time, before the International Football Association (FIFA) announced the expansion of the World Cup with the participation of 32 teams around the world and an increase in the number of league seats, The black continent.

Zamalek participation

Many football experts, including technical analyst Khaled Bayoumi, confirmed Zamalek’s participation in the 2025 World Cup in the event that Al-Ahly were crowned CAF Champions League title this year, as Zamalek will participate as runners-up in the 2020 tournament instead of Zamalek.

Al-Ahly, who will participate as a champion in the 2023 competition, if it is crowned with the title.

Zamalek has never participated in the Club World Cup, as it has not won the CAF Champions League title since 2002, and qualification for the tournament is limited to the team that won the continental championship, which kept Zamalek away from the prestigious international participation in the FIFA Championship.

In the current season of the Champions League, Zamalek was excluded from competing in the group stage, to once again lose its chance to appear in the Club World Cup, but some gave them hope with the thesis of its participation as runner-up in the 2020 tournament.

The FIFA list settles the matter