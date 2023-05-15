Video of a hole swallowing a car due to heavy torrential rains in Ankara

Videos circulated in Turkey of a strange scene of a car being swallowed by a hole in the middle of the road due to the torrential torrential rains that hit Ankara on Friday.

The car sank vertically into the hole, and it is not clear from the video on Twitter if anyone was inside the car as it sank.

On Friday, Ankara witnessed heavy rain, and citizens documented it with mobile phone cameras, which showed emergency vehicles in the streets, given the difficulty of crossing cars.

Many cars stopped in the middle of the street amid traffic chaos and clogged drains.