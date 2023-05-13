A list of the best 5 to serve authentic Egyptian popular food

Egypt is a country with a rich culinary heritage, and those looking for authentic Egyptian food have plenty of options to choose from. Here are five famous restaurants in Egypt that offer traditional Egyptian dishes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds:

1. Abou El Sid: Located in the Zamalek neighborhood of Cairo, Abou El Sid is a must-visit for those looking to savor traditional Egyptian cuisine. The restaurant’s décor, inspired by old Egyptian films, provides an authentic atmosphere that complements the delicious food. Some of the must-try dishes on the menu include molokhia, koshari, and stuffed pigeon.

2. Felfela: Felfela has been in business since 1959 and has become an iconic landmark in Downtown Cairo. This popular restaurant serves a range of authentic Egyptian dishes such as foul, taameya, and mahshi. Felfela is a great place to enjoy Egyptian cuisine while soaking in the atmosphere of this bustling neighborhood.

3. Mena House: The Mena House hotel is one of the oldest and most prestigious hotels in Cairo, and its restaurant offers a fine-dining experience that features authentic Egyptian cuisine. The menu includes a variety of traditional dishes such as stuffed grape leaves, stuffed pigeon, and koshari. This restaurant is perfect for a special occasion or a romantic dinner with a loved one.

4. Zooba: If you’re looking for a modern take on Egyptian street food, Zooba is the perfect spot. With several locations throughout Cairo, this restaurant offers a range of traditional dishes such as foul, taameya, and hawawshi. Additionally, Zooba also serves a variety of fresh juices and smoothies made with locally sourced fruits and vegetables.

5. Naguib Mahfouz Cafe: Located in the heart of Islamic Cairo, the Naguib Mahfouz Cafe is named after the famous Egyptian author and Nobel Prize winner. This restaurant serves traditional Egyptian dishes such as koshari, mahshi, and grilled meat. The colorful tiles and traditional seating create an authentic atmosphere that perfectly complements the delicious food.

In conclusion, these five famous restaurants in Egypt offer a variety of authentic Egyptian dishes that are sure to satisfy your craving for traditional Egyptian cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining experience or a modern take on street food, these restaurants are definitely worth a visit.