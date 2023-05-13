Google’s Bard: The Latest Competitor to OpenAI’s Chatbot

After OpenAI released their famous robot “Chat GPT”, which operates using artificial intelligence, many companies have sought to compete with them in this field, led by the world’s most famous company, Google.

Google quickly launched a robot known as Google Bard.

Google Bard Robot

During the annual developer conference held on Wednesday, Google announced the latest updates related to their chatbot, Google Bard, which they launched about two months ago, aiming to enable the use of generative artificial intelligence technologies, according to the Arabic portal for technology news.

Google Bard Update

The giant company revealed in their annual conference that have moved Google Bard to the second version of their language model, “PalM2“, which is characterized by even greater ability than the first version, in addition to many improvements that this model will add, such as the ability to solve advanced math problem, as well as developing its thinking skills and programming ability.

Google Bard Now Available Worldwide

The initial launch of Google Bard was limited to United States and the United Kingdom only, but with this new update, Google has made it available to more than 180 countries and regions around the world, in addition to offering new ways to allow users to benefit from it better, such as removing the waiting list and adding the Japanese and Korean languages alongside the English language it originally had. it is also expected to support 40 other languages soon.

Image Integration with Texts

Google Bard’s features are not limited to all of the above, as Google mentioned in a blog post that their robot will focus more on the image in its responses and directions.

For answers, it will display appropriate images and allow the user to add images alongside written texts in directions, thanks to its current service, “Google Lens”.