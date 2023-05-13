A list of the 5 best tourist places in Egypt “The magical land”

Egypt is a country located in the northeastern region of Africa with a rich cultural and historical heritage. With iconic landmarks like the majestic pyramids, the River Nile, and beautiful beaches, Egypt has become a popular tourist destination for people from all over the world. Here, we will take a closer look at the 5 best tourist places in Egypt that you must visit.

1. The Great Pyramids of Giza

At the top of the list is the Great Pyramids of Giza. These pyramids are the most iconic symbol of ancient Egypt and are a must-visit destination for anyone traveling to Egypt. They are the last remaining of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World and were built more than 4,500 years ago. Visitors to the pyramids can explore the interior of the largest pyramid, the Pyramid of Khufu, which stands at a height of 147 meters. Inside the pyramid, you will find a series of corridors and chambers that lead up to the burial chamber of the pharaoh.

2. Luxor

Located in southern Egypt, Luxor is often referred to as the world’s greatest open-air museum and comes in at second place. The city is home to the Valley of the Kings, where many pharaohs, including Tutankhamun, were buried. Visitors to Luxor can also explore the Karnak Temple complex, which is one of the largest religious sites in the world. Another must-visit destination in Luxor is the Luxor Temple, which is located in the heart of the city. The temple is dedicated to the god Amun and was built during the reign of Amenhotep III.

3. Aswan

Aswan, located in southern Egypt, is famous for its beautiful scenery and ancient monuments. One of the most popular attractions in Aswan is the Philae Temple, which is dedicated to the goddess Isis. The temple was built during the Ptolemaic era and was later relocated to its current location on Agilkia Island. Another must-visit destination in Aswan is the High Dam, which was built in the 1960s to control the flooding of the River Nile. Visitors to the dam can learn about the construction of the dam and its impact on the local environment.

4. The Red Sea Coast

The Red Sea Coast is a popular destination for beach lovers and scuba divers and takes fourth place. The coast is home to some of the best diving spots in the world and is known for its crystal-clear waters and colorful marine life. The city of Hurghada is a popular destination for tourists and is home to many luxury resorts and restaurants.

5. Cairo

Last but not least is the capital city of Egypt, Cairo. The city is home to many ancient and modern attractions, making it a popular destination for tourists. The Egyptian Museum, located in Cairo, houses an extensive collection of ancient artifacts, including the treasures of Tutankhamun. Another must-visit destination in Cairo is the Citadel, which was built during the Islamic era and is home to several mosques and museums. Visitors to the Citadel can also enjoy stunning views of the city from the top of the fortress.

In conclusion, Egypt is a country with a rich cultural and historical heritage, offering something for every type of traveler. From the majestic pyramids to the beautiful beaches, Egypt’s landmarks are a must-see for any tourist. If you are planning a trip to Egypt, make sure to visit these 5 best tourist places and experience the beauty and wonder of this ancient land.