How to make Al-Shalulu at home? an ancient Egyptian food from 5 thousand years ago

Al-Shalulu is an ancient Egyptian food dating back more than five thousand years. It is easy to make at home with simple and available ingredients. It is a food rich in vitamins and nutritional elements important to humans, in addition to its delicious taste. We will explain the simple ingredients for making Al-Shalulu .

It is worth noting that the Al-Shalulu dish was popular with the Pharaohs, and it was the first food in which dry mallow leaves were used in its manufacture, and it is still inherited to this moment, as it is an inexpensive dish and can be prepared at the lowest prices, and the method of making Al-Shalulu in ancient Egypt did not differ until now.

The amounts of Al-Shalulu

These ingredients that we mention are enough for 4 people, and they are as follows:

Half a liter of cold water

One tablespoon of minced garlic

A bunch of chopped tomatoes

chopped onion

Salt, black pepper, cumin and chili

How to make Al-Shalulu

We mix the minced garlic, onions and tomatoes in cold water, and stir well until the mixture blends, then we add the dry mallow gradually until the texture becomes edible, and then we add black pepper, cumin and salt according to demand, and as for spicy food lovers, they can add chili, the food will become very tasty Al-Shalulu is ready to eat and served with bread, salad and rice. It is an easy-to-make meal with simple ingredients available in any home.

Benefits of Al-Shalulu

There are many benefits in this snack of special food, as Molokhia is one of the basic ingredients in Al-Shalulu, where Molokhia contains vitamin A and it helps to strengthen the human immune system, and Molokhia helps to remove stress, effort and fatigue, and every half A cup of Al-Shalulu, which is estimated at 100 grams, contains 110 calories.