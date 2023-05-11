Breaking: Sudanese Army and Rapid Support Forces Reach Preliminary Agreement on Jeddah Declaration

In a significant development towards peace in Sudan, the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have signed a preliminary agreement in Jeddah on Friday May 12, 2023.

The accord is known as the “Jeddah Declaration” and includes several key provisions that aim to protect the civilians, respect the International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights, and prioritize the Sudanese people’s safety and welfare.

According to the Jeddah Declaration, both parties have pledged their commitment to the unity of Sudan.

Additionally, they have vowed to refrain from any military attacks that could cause civilian harm, as well as protecting civilians and avoiding any harm to them.

The Declaration also calls for the protection of public and private property and facilities, including medical services and other critical infrastructure.

The agreement also includes provisions for facilitating the evacuation of civilians from conflict areas while ensuring their safety needs are met.

The signing ceremony was attended by US Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, Molly Phee, and US Ambassador to Sudan, John Godfrey, which highlights the international community’s role in fostering peace in Sudan.

The Jeddah Declaration is a promising step towards resolving the ongoing conflict in Sudan. However, a long journey still awaits to achieve lasting peace in the region. Amidst mounting violence, this holds hope for the Sudanese people to reclaim their right to live in peace.

Despite their shared role in the political transition of Sudan, Hemeti and Al-Burhan have taken different paths since the formation of the transitional government. While Al-Burhan has largely stayed out of the limelight and focused on his role as head of the Sovereignty Council, Hemeti has been involved in a number of controversial actions, including the violent dispersal of a protest camp in Khartoum in June 2019.