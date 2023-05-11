Saudi Arabia Extends Residence Period for Sudanese Umrah Visa Holders and Offers Hosting Through “Absher”

The General Directorate of Passports announced that it has begun extending the residency duration of Sudanese Umrah visa holders in Saudi Arabia, who are facing difficulties returning to their home country.

This comes as their return to their homeland becomes challenging amidst the current crisis.

The “Hosting Sudanese Umrah Performers” service has been launched on the Ministry of Interior‘s electronic platform “Absher Individuals” for citizens and residents who wish to host the Sudanese Umrah visitors.

The implementation of these directives is a show of support and solidarity with the Sudanese people during these challenging times. It is also a demonstration of the Kingdom’s commitment to helping the Umrah visitors fulfill their religious obligations and providing appropriate assistance to those unable to return home due to the current crisis.